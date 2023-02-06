Business

CIIN charges Staco Insurance to protect shareholders’ fund

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has charged Staco Insurance Plc to maintain sound risk assessment system to protect their shareholders’ fund. The institute also urged them to take a position on sound rating of businesses, as well as ensure there is no gap in their reinsurance programmes. President of CIIN, Edwin Igbiti, gave the charge while speaking on ‘Insurance Contribution’ at the firm’s management retreat in Lagos, submitted that the management should ensure they meet regulatory requirements and ensure compliance on all their dealings. This, he said, should include excellent customer relations; reflecting in prompt claims payment, delivery policy document, response to proposal and quotation, as well as prompt servicing of policyholders at all times. The CIIN boss advised them to be up and doing so as not to be delisted from the Nigeria Stock Exchange, but rather attract and maintain big ticket transactions outside government businesses. According to him, ‘Insurance Contribution’ can be said to mean the part played by insurance in bringing about a result or helping the growth and/or advancement of the country.

 

