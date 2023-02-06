CIIN charges Staco Insurance to protect shareholders’ fund

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has charged Staco Insurance Plc to maintain sound risk assessment system to protect their shareholders’ fund. The institute also urged them to take a position on sound rating of businesses, as well as ensure there is no gap in their reinsurance programmes. President of CIIN, Edwin Igbiti, gave the charge while speaking on ‘Insurance Contribution’ at the firm’s management retreat in Lagos, submitted that the management should ensure they meet regulatory requirements and ensure compliance on all their dealings. This, he said, should include excellent customer relations; reflecting in prompt claims payment, delivery policy document, response to proposal and quotation, as well as prompt servicing of policyholders at all times. The CIIN boss advised them to be up and doing so as not to be delisted from the Nigeria Stock Exchange, but rather attract and maintain big ticket transactions outside government businesses. According to him, ‘Insurance Contribution’ can be said to mean the part played by insurance in bringing about a result or helping the growth and/or advancement of the country.
Emerging markets seeing volatile year start
Emerging markets investors are seeing a volatile start to the year, with a mix of good, some bad, but also some plain ugly developments to navigate. According to Reuters, lumped together in MSCI's 25-country EM equity index, emerging market stocks are outperforming developed market ones by a comfortable three percentage points so far this year.
Egypt's central bank keeps rates unchanged, adjusts inflation target
The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) kept its main interest rates steady on Thursday, citing rising inflation in recent months and slowing economic growth due to the coronavirus pandemic. The bank held the overnight lending rate at 9.25% and the overnight deposit rate 8.25%, the lowest since July 2014.
'AfCFTA'll become key part of AfDB's lending programme'
President, African Development Bank Group(AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has said that the bank will integrate the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into its country and regional integration strategies, adding that the implementation of the free trade area will become a key component of the bank's lending programme.
