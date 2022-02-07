Business

CIIN, NCRIB partner to push penetration rates

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of efforts to increase insurance adoption, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has assured the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) of its collaboration to ensure the propagation of the gospel of compulsory insurances as well as boost the insurance penetration level in the country.

 

The President of CIIN, Sir (Dr) Muftau O. Oyegungle, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit of the NCRIB Council to the Institute on February 2, 2022.

 

Speaking, the President of NCRIB, Mr Rotimi Edu, explained that the reason for the Council’s visit was to pay homage and seek the support of the Institute in driving his thrust of office, which includes promoting compliance with compulsory insurances; elevate the quality of professionalism in insurance broking, boost insurance adoption amongst others.

 

Edu, while congratulating Sir (Dr) Oyegungle on his recent Doctorate Degree in Insurance, commended the leadership role of CIIN in the industry especially; on the establishment of the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

H1: FCMB Group records 26% rise in profit

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

FCMB Group Plc has again proved its resilience and capability to deliver outstanding performance and returns to customers and shareholders going by the half year results of the financial institution released recently. A statement made available to New Telegraph said for the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Group’s profit before tax (PBT) rose […]
Business

Local contractors’ burden amid low revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Local contractors in their large numbers recently protested against Federal Government’s inability to pay them, years after they completed supplies to the Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja. Abdulwahab Isa reports The Federal Government is the largest spender. With trillions of expenditure outlay every fiscal year, the policy plan is a revolving chain that drives business […]
Business

NB empowers youth, women with skill acquisition

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Nigerian Breweries Plc has empowered about 441 women and youth on skill acquisition across five key locations in Nigeria via its partnership scheme. According to the company, the successful beneficiaries were trained in 20 skill areas that include confectionery (baking), cosmetology, hairdressing, solar panel installation, cell phone repairs, barbing, fashion design, marketing and block molding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica