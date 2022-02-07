CIIN, NCRIB partner to push penetration rates

As part of efforts to increase insurance adoption, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has assured the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) of its collaboration to ensure the propagation of the gospel of compulsory insurances as well as boost the insurance penetration level in the country.

The President of CIIN, Sir (Dr) Muftau O. Oyegungle, gave this assurance during a courtesy visit of the NCRIB Council to the Institute on February 2, 2022.

Speaking, the President of NCRIB, Mr Rotimi Edu, explained that the reason for the Council’s visit was to pay homage and seek the support of the Institute in driving his thrust of office, which includes promoting compliance with compulsory insurances; elevate the quality of professionalism in insurance broking, boost insurance adoption amongst others.

Edu, while congratulating Sir (Dr) Oyegungle on his recent Doctorate Degree in Insurance, commended the leadership role of CIIN in the industry especially; on the establishment of the College of Insurance and Financial Management (CIFM).

