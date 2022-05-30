Business

CIIN releases April 2022 diet examination results

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has released the results of its April 2022 Diet Examinations. The diet, which is the 56th Edition of the institute’s examination, was held from April 4 to 7, 2022 in all the institute’s centres nationwide and internationally, including Banjul,

 

The Gambia, Cameroon and Kigali. In a press statement, the Assistant Director, Examination, Mr. Samuel Agoh, the Director General of the CIIN, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu, on behalf of the President/ Chairman in Council, Sir (Dr.) Muftau Oyegunle, congratulated all successful candidates who wrote the Diet and as well appreciated everyone who made the examination a success.

Tiamiyu noted that the Institute had zero tolerance towards any form of malpractice and compromise in its examination process and ensured that the integrity of the process is maintained across all centres; locally and internationally.

 

She added that any incident of examination malpractice or compromise reported during the examination was appropriately dealt with by the Institute’s council through its various degrees of approved sanctions.

 

Tiamiyu disclosed that these sanctions included the Institute withholding results of candidates, candidates facing the investigative panel, outright cancellations of results among others.

 

“Candidates are advised to check their results online on the Institute’s portal and should note that registration for the October 2022 Diet will commence on June 1, 2022.”

 

