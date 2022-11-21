Business

CIIN takes insurance awareness to NYSC members

As part of its mandate to boost insurance education, awareness as well as attract young graduates into the insurance industry, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has sensitised the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members on the need to become professional members of the Institute.

 

Speaking at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Sagamu, Ogun State, the Director-General of CIIN, Mrs. Abimbola Tiamiyu; enlightened the corps members on the benefits of insurance to individuals, businesses and the economy at large. She added that being a member of the Institute comes with numerous advantages for the graduates especially, those who have entrepreneur skills.

“Insurance stands as the back bone of any civil society because it repositions an individual or business to its former foundation when eventualities occur.

A major instance is the #ENDSARS protest that resulted in massive destruction; those who had one form of insurance policies or the other where able to recover from the unfortunate incident.

“The beauty of insurance is that it gives peace of mind and the industry as a whole is very lucrative and viable.

There are various professional career positions you can attain by been in the insurance industry. With entrepreneurial prowess, you can be an agent who markets insurance policies and earn commissions, insurance broker, loss adjuster, underwriter; consultant and much more.

“We have different entry levels at the CIIN. The foundation level qualification is suitable for those coming into the industry to gain the essential basic knowledge of the market, key discipline and products

 

