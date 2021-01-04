Business

CIIN to boost insurance education with essay competition

The Chart e red Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) is planning to promote insurance educat i o n through an essay competition which will be organised fo r students in secondary schools across the country. Pre s i d ent of CIIN, Sir. Muftau Oye gunle, not ed that the i n i t i a – t ive would enabl e the i n s t itute educat e t h e younger generation the need and importance o f insurance. “We are also thinking o f a quiz competition where we would be giving prizes to secondary school students.

These are areas we can move people in the right direction, we can impar t the env i ronment further and at the same time, we are making people to understand what i n s u r a n c e i s a l l about,” he said. Oye gunle a l s o s a i d t h e i n s t i t u t e had taken ste p s t o b o o s t research in the insurance sector, adding that the Co l l e ge o f Insurance & Fi nanc i a l Manag ement (CIFM) has been mandat e d t o focus more on research which will help the g rowth of the sector.

“When we had our retreat earl y thi s year, we gave the Rector of the College a d i rect ive that mandated the co l l e ge t o research i n order to find out the technical needs of the industry, ” he said. He posited that t h e report f rom the research would be released t o the i ndustry ver y soon.

“We are working on that. We know research is par t o f our mandat e and we are t a k i n g i t very seriously. By the g race of God , before the end of my tenure, at l e a s t we must release our published research to the indus try,” he said.

