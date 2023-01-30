Business

CIIN unveils book on insurance broking profession

Posted on

To reinforce further professionalisation of insurance broking in the curriculum of studies for qualification to become a chartered insurer in Nigeria, a new course books on practice have been publicly presented by the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN).

The books, which cover the 3-stage exams of the CIIN, namely; foundation, intermediary and associateship, were launched at the Elders’ Forum of the Institute held in Lagos recently. In order to berth this aspiration, the CIIN forged collaboration with the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers for significant inputs and endorsement.

The President of the Institute, Mr. Edwin Igbiti, while launching the book, explained that with the introduction of the Insurance Broking Course, students could now specialise on insurance broking, added that the post-qualification routes were being followed to ensure that qualified professionals specialise in their desired areas. Earlier, the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers, through the Executive Secretary, Mr. Tope Adaramola, had disclosed the delight of the Governing Board under the leadership of Mr. Rotimi Edu for the introduction of the courses across the three stage level examinations of the institute

 

