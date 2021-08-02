Business

CIIN unveils free textbooks for secondary schools

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has unveiled the second edition of insurance textbook for secondary schools and colleges in the country.

 

The President/Chairman of Council of the Institute, Sir Muftau Oyegunle, said at the unveiling in Lagos that over 12,000 copies of the book had been distributed across the six geo-political zones of the country through the ministries of education.

 

According to him, all tertiary institutions offering insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon and The Gambia have received two sets of the CIIN course text books to improve and encourage the students and members of the Institute to take the professional examination.

