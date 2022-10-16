Business

CILT canvasses national transport policy for Nigeria

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) has canvassed for a defined and implementable National Transportation Policy for the country to promote economic growth.

An official of CILT and Professor of Transport Systems, Urban and Development Planning, Olukayode Oyesiku, made the call at the CILT National Conference in Lagos. He said that it has become imperative to have the policy from where a transport master plan could evolve.

According to him, such a policy could address the challenges posed by flooding across the country which has created a logjam due to over dependence on road transportation over the years.

Oyesiku who served as the Conference Planning Committee Chairman for CILT in Lagos, added that the integrated transport masterplan has not worked because there has not been a policy on ground. He faulted the banning of some transport modes like commercial motorcycles by some state governments without immediately creating alternatives for commuters “Without a transport policy, you will have no clear path forward.

The government comes in sometimes and bans Okada periodically, without providing an alternative mode of transport to the people that it will affect. What alternatives are there? Some came up with roads, but neglected others, like waterways and rail.

“When those ones are not functional, then what is the point of banning a non-conventional mode of transport? Policies are supposed to guide us and tell us the direction for training, but a number of transport agencies in this country do not have transport experts who can handle their transport planning and training.

“What training programs do we have? We have polytechnics and universities, as well as training institutes. But when there are no policies to guide the integration of these training facilities in such a way that the policies will prevent certified individuals from working as transporters, there will be no change.

“That is why we have a transport master plan that is not working, because there is no policy guide; the policy guide will incorporate all forms of transportation. We also have a railway transportation master plan  initiated about 9 years ago, but no policy is guiding it.

“The FG has the 2017 policy that they brought a number of us to synergize, but is just there gathering dust. The implementation has met with great difficulty, and it is getting obsolete, which means there is a need for another one to be put in place just like Lagos state is doing now, to make sure that those policies, based on those experts, are brought together to give us a particular template and framework for the development of transportation in the country” he said.

Out of five modes of transport, Oyesiku identified rail as one that is perhaps the most sustainable because it carries a large number of people and bears bulky goods and services at lesser cost.

 

