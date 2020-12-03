CIN set to induct 242 new members

No fewer than 242 members, who have qualified for the award of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN) Compliance Professional Qualifications in the examinations conducted in 2020 are to be inducted during the fourth annual induction and general meeting of the institute, billed for December 5. The 242 inductees were said to have undertaken and passed the Designate, Compliance Professional (DCP) examinations of the institute, while deserving top performers in the examinations would be awarded prizes. According to CIN, Nigeria’s flagship umbrella body for all Compliance Professionals and Practitioners in the country, the induction and meeting will hold virtually on Zoom platform.

The Director-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, is expected to deliver the keynote with the theme: “Overview of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.” Similarly, the institute will also induct one Associate, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (ACIN), who applied and got exemptions as a compliance practitioner with the requisite qualifications and experience) and three Honorary Fellowships of Fellow of Compliance Institute, Nigeria (FCIN) Certifications.

