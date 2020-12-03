News

CIN set to induct 242 new members

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju Comment(0)

No fewer than 242 members, who have qualified for the award of the Compliance Institute, Nigeria (CIN) Compliance Professional Qualifications in the examinations conducted in 2020 are to be inducted during the fourth annual induction and general meeting of the institute, billed for December 5. The 242 inductees were said to have undertaken and passed the Designate, Compliance Professional (DCP) examinations of the institute, while deserving top performers in the examinations would be awarded prizes. According to CIN, Nigeria’s flagship umbrella body for all Compliance Professionals and Practitioners in the country, the induction and meeting will hold virtually on Zoom platform.

The Director-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, is expected to deliver the keynote with the theme: “Overview of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020.” Similarly, the institute will also induct one Associate, Compliance Institute, Nigeria (ACIN), who applied and got exemptions as a compliance practitioner with the requisite qualifications and experience) and three Honorary Fellowships of Fellow of Compliance Institute, Nigeria (FCIN) Certifications.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG, states, LGs share N639.901bn revenue in September

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared a total of N639.901 billion as revenue for September to three tires of governments – Federal, States and Local Government Councils The meeting was chaired by Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Finance, Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed. The total distributable revenue of N639.901billion comprised statutory revenue of N341.501 billion; Value […]
News

Edo 2020: Okowa congratulates Obaseki on his re-election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated his Edo State counterpart, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, on their re-election.   Obaseki, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was announced winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 307,955 votes to defeat […]
News

Court faults Buhari on judges’ appointment

Posted on Author Reporter

  A Federal High Court in Abuja has faulted the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to forward the names of 11 lawyers nominated for appointment as judges of the High Court of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to the Senate for screening and confirmation. In a judgment on Wednesday, Justice Inyang Ekwo held that President […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: