CIOTA considers alternative sources of funding transport infrastructure dev

As the second national transport summit and annual general meeting (AGM) of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration (CIoTA) Nigeria, opens in Abuja on Wednesday; the Institute will among other things make a case for private participation in the development of Nigeria’s capital intensive railway infrastructure development. President of the Institute, Dr Bashir Jamoh disclosed this during a pre-AGM press conference on Friday, in Lagos.

Jamoh, who is also the Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), said the summit will be chaired by former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd) and will have in attendance, the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, among many other top government functionaries and captains of industries.

According to him, the summit seeks to build on the gains of the maiden edition held exactly one year ago at the same federal capital city, Abuja. He added that the summit will address the many facets of the ongoing rebuilding of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure, the rail network, highways and bridges, deep-sea ports and airports concessioning.

He said: “The building of the inland ports represents a hybrid innovation and technology for extending the hinterland of ports, providing opportunities for multimodalism in the use of rail, road transport and short sea shipping. “However, there are enormous challenges in the efforts.

These include funding, publicprivate partnerships (PPP) arrangements institution building, and the Covid-19 issues which have increased the risks of transportation globally”.

He further said that the CIoTA hopes to steer the attention of experts, policy makers, players, government and even Nigerians in general to issues around sustainable transport infrastructure development, automobile industry in Nigeria and alternative cum innovative sources of finance and funding, including PPP arrangements for transport infrastructure development in the country.

