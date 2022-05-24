Metro & Crime

Circular Economy: Lagos, experts, stakeholders map out implementation plans

Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Government and environmental stakeholders have called on residents, firms and other experts to brace for the implementation of a more sustainable environmental policy to ensure a greener Lagos.

Speaking at stakeholders’ workshop organised by the implementing consultants, Nondunna Limited on Monday evening, through the Lagos State Environment Protection Agency (LASEPA) and the Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) and other relevant agencies in the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Bankole Michael Omoniyi, said that total carbon emissions in Lagos State was estimated at 26,443,656 tCO2e in 2015.

Omoniyi, who described the project’s theme as entitled: “Facilitating the Transition to Circular Economy and the Building of an Environmentally Resilient Lagos”, added that energy produced the highest share of emissions, at 14,563,211 tCO2e.

Presenting his paper titled: “Climate Action Plan and Circular Economy: The Linkages,” Omoniyi added that decomposition of solid waste and wastewater treatment emitted 6,689,448 tCO2e.  He described circular economy as a regenerative system in which resource input, waste, emissions, and energy leakage are minimised by slowing, closing, and narrowing energy and material loops.

He said: “Circular Economy also calculates that 62% of global greenhouse gas emissions (excluding those from land use and forestry) are released during the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of goods to serve society’s needs; and 38% are emitted in the delivery and use of products and services.”

Speaking on the circular economy in practice, a representative of Sterling Bank, Dele Faseemo, Group Head, Renewable Energy and Power, Sterling Bank, said nothing should go to waste. He said that both the government and organisations are concerned about making the world sustainable.

 

