Circular economy: Lagos moves to convert 14,000 metric tonnes of waste to wealth

As part of the strategy to convert Lagos waste generation to wealth, the Lagos State government yesterday said that it has embarked on arrays of strategies to implement a circular economy by reducing 14,000 metric tonnes of daily waste generation to the barest minimum. Speaking at a stakeholders’ engagement on circular economy and building environmental resilience, the General Manager, Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, Dr. Dolapo Fasawe and the Chief Resilience Officer, Lagos State Resilience Office, (LASRO), Folayinka Dania, said that efforts are on top gear to ensure that about 14,000 tonnes of waste generated in Lagos are put into good use. According to Dr. Fasawe, Nigeria is accustomed to a linear economy, which means one way, and that a circular economy would allow everyone to put everything to good use by ensuring that waste is not wasted. She said: “It is an economy where, from conception, you’re already thinking about sustainability and you want to know what your end product would be.

“Plastic is totally a bad thing, but when it is not properly disposed of, it clogs our drainage system and causes flooding. “So, we are saying when you use plastic, reuse it and recycle it. You can use it up to ten times, and there are off takers in this country; if you need a list, come to LASEPA.”

On her part, Dania said the circular economy is about reducing waste to the barest minimum. As it stands, Lagos State generates approximately 13,0000 metric tonnes of waste per day, and we are debating how we can turn this around in ways that are good for the climate, good for health, and good for the people. Executive Director, Nondunna Limited, Nonny Ugboma said Lagos, with a population of over 20 million, is the right place to promote circularity, saying millions of Naira worth of raw materials is being wasted on a daily basis in waste generation.

 

