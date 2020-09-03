Circulating overseas BEA scholarship list fake –FG

…says COVID-19 delayed 2020 scholarship awards

The Federal Government yesterday warned that the purported list of scholarship awardees to candidates under the overseas 2020 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) circulating on social media platforms, was fake and did not emanate from the government. A statement signed by the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr. Ben Goong, in Abuja, said the disruptions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, caused a delay in this year’s award of the overseas scholarship.

While assuring candidates that the list of successful applicants would be uploaded on the Ministry’s website, Goong described the fake list paraded on social media under the title; ‘Justice To One Is Justice To All,’ as the handiwork of mischief makers.

The statement reads in part; “The attention of the Federal Ministry of Education has been drawn to a fake list circulating on social media platforms under the above caption and to the effect that the Federal Ministry of Education has approved scholarship awards to the listed candidates under the 2020 Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA).

“The Ministry wishes to state that the list which has been partly extracted and manipulated from applications received by the Ministry only for awards obtainable for Russia, did not emanate from the Ministry and is purely the handiwork of mischief makers.

"The authentic list of all the scholarship awardees from 2009 to date is available on the Ministry's website for members of the public to access. "The conclusion of the 2020 awards has been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 and will be uploaded on the Ministry's website as soon as the exercise is concluded. "The general public is hereby advised to disregard the fake list being circulated to embarrass the Ministry or with the intent to dupe unsuspecting candidates. "I am to add that candidates will be contacted directly by the Federal Scholarship Board and the awarding/host countries on their selection," the statement added.

