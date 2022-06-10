Circumcision: An entangled tradition

Despite the outcry and campaign against female circumcision, a violation of women and girls, as contained in the International Human Rights Law on Female Genital Mutilation (FMG), several Nigerian communities, and Africa by extension, are still fixated on the outlawed practices.

Against this backdrop many families have either been banished from their communities for refusing to present their female children to be circumcised or have to run away to protect their children. However, worried by the problem, the Oyo State Government recently restated commitment to end and totally eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and other harmful traditional practices in the state. The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Alhaja Kafilat Olayiwola, stated this during the pre-mobilisation meeting for the launch of a programme to end FGM in Oyo State.

Meanwhile, FGM, she said, involved the partial or total removal of external female genitalia or other injury to the female genital organs for non-medical reasons. Olayiwola, therefore, insisted that the state government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, would intensify sensitisation against FGM.

In the report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the pre-mobilisation meeting organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) B-Field Office in Akure at the Agodi State Secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, the Commissioner stressed the need for the public to play its parts by sensitising and creating awareness for others to know the implications of FGM. With the theme of the programme is “Movement for Good to Eliminate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria,” Mrs. Olayiwola said that “13 out of 33 local government areas of the state are presently campaigning for the elimination of FGM.

“The state government has inaugurated technical committees on FGM in some of the local government areas, while a great number of traditional and religious leaders have publicly denounced the practice,” the Commissioner further stated, adding that “about 310,260 women and girls who were at risk of FGM received gender sensitive prevention, protection and response services through routine healthcare services.” She said: “In addition, over one million survivors of FGM were provided with appropriate psycho-social support services such as mentoring and monitoring, quarterly review meeting, establishment of surveillance teams in communities with other necessary actions.” Speaking on behalf of UNICEF, Mr. Ibrahim Sesay noted that the global movement for the elimination of FGM followed an evaluation that was done by the children’s fund in the year 2021 as part of efforts to end the practice in Nigeria. Sesay said: “We are to look at the whole local government areas in Oyo State and make the programme a statewide engagement.

We want to make sure that the cutting stops with the support of the whole society. We are looking at mobilising one million people across every segment of the society and relevant stakeholders to be part of the movement. “The movement will be launched in two locations simultaneously, one in the South-West and another in the South-East.” He, therefore, urged the Oyo State Government to implement the Child Rights Law and the Violence Against Persons Prohibiting Law accordingly to prosecute offenders, saying that legal pro-tection for children and women must be enforced. But, for Gbenga Samuel Adekanye, a father of four (three girls and a boy) and a Prince of Oyin Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government of Ondo State, it is a battle to save his life and that of his children over his refusal to present the three female children for the traditional circumcision.

Adekanye, whose wife, Mrs. Victoria Idowu Adekanye and the children had since relocated to the United Kingdom, said he had to relocate his wife and children to UK following the royal family’s insistence that he should present his female children for circumcision after losing their first daughter to the harmful tradition. Now, the life of Adekanye, who lives at No 1, Geevad Estate, Phase 1, Ijaiye Ojokoro, Lagos, is being threatened by the royal family for his refusal to bring his daughters home for the traditional circumcision, in line with the demand of the family tradition. To carry out the threat, a letter sent to him by the royal family dated June 25, 2021, titled: “Reminder: Letter of Resolution on Circumcision,” and signed by the Secretary to the Royal Family, said:

“This is to remind you that we have not heard or seen any sign of readiness from you since our last discussion on the circumcision we were supposed to have carried out on your three daughters. “We have sent you words, letters and even emissaries on several occasions on the need to circumcise your daughters which is long overdue as our tradition demands. “It is believed that you know the tradition and the dos and don’ts attached to the tradition from the Oyin Akoko Royal Family.

“We are still expecting you to bring them forward for the traditional rites that are supposed to have been done, but failure to do so will cause the family to map out a consequential punishment as a result. “Kindly acquaint us with the latest development on this as time is no longer on our side. Do consult the necessary Body or Elder of the family for discussion and clarity on this.” While lamenting his plight and that of his wife, Adekanye, the Chairman/Chief Executive Office of Geevad Construction Company at 10, Iyana Isolo, Isolo- Oshodi, Lagos, expressed anxiety over the family demand, recalling that his family is still agonising over the death of their first daughters, who the wife claimed allegedly died of complications of a forceful circumcision (genital mutilation) by her husband’s family tradition.

Recount her ordeal, Mrs. Adekanye, who now resides on 2648 Deerfern Drive, Plainfield Indiana, 46168 United States of America, blamed the tradition of her husband’s royal family to circumcise all female children born into the family for the death of their daughter, Abiodun Emmanuella Adekanye, who was born on January 15, 2000. Meanwhile, Adekanye, while narrating his predicament which resulted in the relocation of her wife and children to the United States, recalled: “The birth of our daughter was a blessing to the family, until my family said we should bring the child home for circumcision, which though my wife kicked against given the fact that female circumcision had been outlawed by the international community, which Nigeria is not an exception to the convention.

He noted: “But, we were told that it is the tradition of the family, and that all female children born into the royal family should be circumcised as a culture of the royal hood and blood. The trouble began shortly after the birth of the child when my mother, Mrs. Janet Adekanye visited us in our Lagos home with some of my uncles, Messrs Owolabi Adekanye and Abbey Adekanye.

“They informed us that there is a tradition in the family in which all the female children have to be circumcised and so my daughter must be circumcised as well within the next 40 days. “Against, our wish and that of the law against genital mutilation, on February 23, 2000, they came back to our house and circumcised the child, a development which later resulted in bleeding, while the baby was profusely carrying in pain. As a result of this my mother who told me that the child’s reaction was normal, later she agreed to stay back with us for some days. “But, four days after she left for our home town, that was on March 1, 2000, the child died.”

He said unfortunately they had to keep this to themselves as they continued to live with the pains over the loss of their child, and the agony of a tradition. Meanwhile, after the death of their daughter, Adekanye noted that God blessed them four children, Boluwatife, Mofeoluwa, Oluwanifemi and the only son, Oluwashindara, but whom the family is insisting that they should bring home compulsorily for circumcision, which according to him, he despite the pressure had vehemently refused. Lamenting his ordeal, Mr. Adekanye, one of the descendants of Oba Adekanye II, the Oloyin of Oyin-Akoko, however, condemned the tradition, and the trauma his family had to go through, which according to him had negatively affected his home and business. Adekanye, a businessman who deals in construction and haulage, and who resides in Nigeria but regularly visits his family in the United States, recalled how some of his family members, who invaded his residence at No 2, Adekunle Dally Street, Ijaiye- Ojokoro, Lagos during one of his business trips and visits to America to see his wife and children and set it ablaze, as well as touched his business outlet. He, however, noted that when the matter was reported to the police, they advised him to meet his family members so as to resolve the issues since it is a family affair, while his insurance company after their investigations and findings refused to pay any damages to him as a result of the attacks. To avoid further threat to his life, property and that of his business, he said that he planned to relocate to the United States to join his family so that he could properly take good care of his children.

