CIS begins remote certification examination

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has fully globalised its certification processes as candidates across the world can now write the institute’s examinations remotely, even as Mountain Top University has commenced Bachelor’s Degree in Securities and Investment Market. Besides, the Institute has, in its 2022 Economic Review, made workable recommendations to the Federal Government on how the Nigerian economy can withstand the global challenges and bounce back. Addressing stakeholders during the Institute’s Webinar on 2021 Performance Scorecard and Vision for 2022, the President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, announced that the processes of remote examination had been consummated and would henceforth run concurrently with the existing online model. According to him, the institute shall continue to leverage technology for enhanced seamless operations to sustain its global competitiveness. “In line with our resolve to maximally utilise technology to improve our services, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers has commenced the holding of remote examinations to cater for our students resident in various countries across the world. “This is also to ensure that the required talents are attracted and recruited into our market globally without hindrance. Several students resident in the United Kingdom, Canada and the United States of America, successfully participated in the CIS’ Professional Stockbroking Examinations,” Amolegbe said. He listed many notable achievements of the Institute in the review period to include the approval by the National University Commission (NUC) of the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standard (BMAS) for the Curriculum of Securities and Investment Market.

 

