CIS exposes members to marketing financial services

Desirous to enhance its members’ ability to take advantage of digital operations, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) is set to hold capacity building on modern techniques of marketing financial products and services. The virtual training, scheduled for Tuesday, September 21, 2021, is expected to expose the participants to interrogate brands in the media age, modern communication strategy, ideation and how to attract and retain investors across the board. A statement by the institute indicates that the training, Tagged “Marketing Magic: The Art of Marketing in Digital Age,” will be lazed with case studies. According to the statement, the training is not limited to securities dealers alone but every individual that deals with products and services.

“The capacity building is consistent with our Members’ Continuing Professional Development (MCPD). Participation of our financial members is free. The course shall be recorded as part of their required points for MCPD. “Managing customers is at the core of every business. Market dynamics change everyday. Every business organization requires patronage of its products and services. “Our members should key into the techniques of marketing financial products and services in the digital age. They should be exposed to the fundamental roles of the media in digital marketing and how to establish customer empathy.

