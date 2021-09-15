Business

CIS exposes members to marketing financial services

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Desirous to enhance its members’ ability to take advantage of digital operations, the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) is set to hold capacity building on modern techniques of marketing financial products and services. The virtual training, scheduled for Tuesday, September 21, 2021, is expected to expose the participants to interrogate brands in the media age, modern communication strategy, ideation and how to attract and retain investors across the board. A statement by the institute indicates that the training, Tagged “Marketing Magic: The Art of Marketing in Digital Age,” will be lazed with case studies. According to the statement, the training is not limited to securities dealers alone but every individual that deals with products and services.

“The capacity building is consistent with our Members’ Continuing Professional Development (MCPD). Participation of our financial members is free. The course shall be recorded as part of their required points for MCPD. “Managing customers is at the core of every business. Market dynamics change everyday. Every business organization requires patronage of its products and services. “Our members should key into the techniques of marketing financial products and services in the digital age. They should be exposed to the fundamental roles of the media in digital marketing and how to establish customer empathy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

‘Infrastructure deficit disrupting growth of manufacturing’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

With report that Nigeria would need $100 billion yearly to fix infrastructural deficit, a member of the organised private sector has insisted that it is the biggest challenge facing the country’s manufacturing sector and the economy in general. According to the former Chairman, Export Group of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and […]
Business

N.5m up for grabs in Knorr Unwrap and Win promo

Posted on Author Reporter

    Leading seasoning brand, Knorr has announced the launch of its 2021 consumer promo tagged ‘Unwrap and Win Promo’, which will see two winners cart away a cash prize money of N500,000 weekly for the next 12 weeks. According to Knorr, the promo is aimed at rewarding loyal consumers of Knorr by putting a […]
Business

AfDB, 7 other MDBs committed $66 billion for climate finance in 2020

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Climate finance committed by major multilateral development banks (MDBs) rose to a total of $66 billion last year from $61.6 billion in 2019, according to the 2020 Joint Report on Multilateral Development Banks’ Climate Finance, published on Wednesday. Of this, 58 per cent or $38 billion was committed to low- and middle-income economies. The total […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica