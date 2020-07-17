Business

CIS inaugurates committees for optimal performance

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has inaugurated seven standing committees for 2020 to 2022 in pursuit of its strategic plan to strengthen operation and ensure adherence to highest standard of corporate governance. The committees, inaugurated Wednesday, are Programmes Committee, Education Committee, Continuing Professional Development Committee, ResearchandTechnicalCommittee, Investigating Panel Committee,Finance Committee, AuditCommitteeand Membership Committee .

Addressing the committee members at the inauguration ceremony, the institute’s President and Chairman of Council, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, urged them to live up to their respective mandates as all hands must be on deck to reposition the organization for optimal performance. Amolegbe advised them to uphold ethical standard as the Council shall base its decisions on the recommendations of each committee. “The council appreciates all the committees’ members for their commitment to serve. One of the criteria for being on a committee is credibility.

“This becomes important as the council will act on the advise and recommendations provided by each committee to arrive at a meaningful decision. “The performance of each committee towards the growth and development of the Institute would be reviewed through a quarterly appraisal.

