Business

CIS, LCFE sign MoU to onboard 2000 stock brokers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange (LCFE) to onboard no fewer than 2000 stockbrokers to trade on LCFE.

 

Prior to the historic MoU, the two organisations had held series of meetings on the need for collaboration in some areas of commodities and futures trading.

 

With the MoU, the two organisations shall collaborate in the onboarding of CIS’ members into the platform of LCFE, creation of certification courses in agricultural commodities, solid minerals commodities, oil and gas commodities and currencies and organisation of joint training and manpower development, including continuing professional development.

 

“CIS shall use its platform and contacts to mobilize its members and other operators in the financial services industry to attend training programmes and any certificate courses jointly organised by CIS and LCFE.

 

“The parties agree to work together for faculty, course materials and content development in providing trainings, workshops, and seminars for the stakeholders in the commodities ecosystem and value chains and joint monitoring and evaluation of professional standard in the industry,” according to the MoU.

 

Commenting on the partnership, the CIS’ President, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, explained that it was consistent with the statutory functions of the institute in the area of capacity building.

 

Amolegbe noted that securities traders commonly referred to as stock brokers were trained to deal in different asset classes of which commodities and futures is one. “The memorandum of understanding between the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers and Lagos Commodities and Futures Exchange is a step in the right direction. We operate a robust syllabus by global standard. This positions our professional members to trade all asset classes. “The LCFE provides the market infrastructure while the CIS takes care of the manpower. It is a symbiotic relationship. We have signed MoU with many professional organizations in Nigeria and abroad, especially, in the area of capacity building,” said Amolegbe. Corroborating him, LCFE’s Managing Director, Mr Akin Akeredolu- Ale, said the MoU would advance the professional partnership between the LCFE and CIS. “We are pleased to sign the Memorandum of Understanding with the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers.

 

The Institute operates a Curriculum that provides a deep technical knowledge of commodities trading for its members. They are qualified to trade fungible products. “We are aware that cis is in partnership with the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment in the United Kingdom.

 

The institute also runs some diploma programmes. We have a lot to do together in the superstructure. We shall expose the stockbrokers to our trading engines.

 

The MoU is a landmark in our partnership with the CIS,” said Akeredolu-Ale.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Minister wants budgetary allocation to agriculture, food security prioritised

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

Disturbed over the crippling effects of malnutrition on Nigerians, especially children under the age of five, Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, has stressed the need to give top priority to the budgetary allocations to agriculture and food security in the country. Tallen, who spoke during a press conference organised by Action Against Hunger […]
Business

WTO: Prospects for service trade recovery remain poor

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said that prospects for global service trade recovery remain poor due to restrictions and lockdowns in most countries as a result of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The WTO said in statement yesterday that preliminary data further suggested that, in November, services trade was still 16 per cent below 2019 […]
Business

Petrol price set to hit N200 per litre

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

…as NNPC pumps 70m litres daily, paying N1.8bn subsidy   Indications were rifed at the weekend that the pump price of petrol, otherwise known as premium motor spirit (PMS) is set rise to between N185 to N200 per liter as the landing cost of the product in Nigeria has being on the increase, consequent upon […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica