CIS seeks improvement in tax revenue

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has called on the FG to improve tax revenues by enhancing tax and excise revenue.

Chief Executive Officer, Marble Limited and a fellow of the Institute, Akeem Oyewale, made the call during the annual national economic review and outlook for 2022 of the institute in Lagos.

They also called for a review of effectiveness of policies for tax waivers and concessions, increased customs revenue through technology and preserve the revenue derived from the oil and gas sector.

While speaking on the events that shaped the economy in 2021, Oyewale stated that the major issue that shook the economy was the issue of accessing foreign exchange (FX) which made international investment to reduce.

Oyewale noted that the performance of the equities market compared to 2020 was mild, adding that the fixed income market experienced growth as it recorded N5 trillion worth of new issues, including the corporate bonds issued by MTNN, BUA Cement and Dangote Cement.

Speaking on the outlook of the economy, Oyewale stated that the nation’s economy would be shaped by the 2023 general elections and its response to Omicron and the COVID-19 effects as well as its 2022 budget.

According to him, “new listings on our bourses are needed and the PFAs should participate across the value chains of equities, fixed income and commodities exchange.

The CBN should continue to give ample consideration to the effects on the capital market when making monetary and fiscal policies and in order to sustain the upbeat tempo of activities in the capital market, the CBN and banks should take a more liberal position in granting trading facilities to Securities dealing firms in the country.

“The commercialisation of NNPC should be followed up with the public listing of its shares on the stock market as it will give the average Nigerian citizen the opportunity of being a part owner of one of the country’s commanding heights.”

Oyewale, thereafter, called on the government to step up its engagement with the Nigerian capital market to enhance the seamless financing of the 2022 budget deficit without overshooting borrowing.

Corroborating him, Nigeria’s first professor of capital market, Professor Uche Uwaleke, said the nation might experience capital flow reversals on account of interest rate in the U.S and charged the FG to incentivise listings on the exchange

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...