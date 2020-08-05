CIS set to inaugurate new president

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced the virtual investiture of the new President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe. In line with the institute’s convention, an important aspect of the investiture, which will take place on August 11, will be the formal send-off of the immediate past President, Mr Adedapo Adekoje. Amolegbe scaled up the corporate ladder, for two-year tenure, in a seamless transition, typical of the institute’s succession policy, on May 19, 2020, after the virtual annual general meeting (AGM), which effectively marked the end of Adekoje’s tenure. Amolegbe’s investiture, the eleventh in the series, will mark the formal handing over from Adekoje, who shall decorate the new president with the paraphernalia of office. The institute’s Investiture, is a high profile ceremony that attracts top level dignitaries, including heads of state, governors, Regulators and other technocrats in the financial market.
