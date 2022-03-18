Business

CIS tasks parents on children's investment

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. olatunde Amolegbe, has urged parents to inculcate culture of savings in their children in order to build a new generation of investors. Amolegbe, who advocated financial literacy for children, also unfolded an investment strategy, called birthday shares, that enables parents to buy financial assets for their children on annual basis. Speaking as the guest of honour at the 4th Biennial Inter-House- Athletics Competition of Sofunix International Schools, Iroko Town, Ota, Ogun State, at the weekend, Amolegbe explained that as future leaders, children should be equipped with the knowledge of investment at a tender age. “As a Chartered Stockbroker, I am obliged to encourage our parents to expose the children to the world of investment.

This begins from inculcating financial literacy and culture of savings in the them. One interesting strategy is for parents to buy financial assets such as shares, fixed income securities and other asset classes as gifts during their children’s birthday.

Such a child will begin to develop interest in the securities market,“ Amolegbe said. Corroborating him, Sofunix School proprietor stated that the schools placed premium on Entrepreneurship of which investor education is an integral part. “We emphasise teaching and learning of entrepreneurship in our schools. It is not all about academics. Children should acquire skills in other areas in order to become well-rounded. An integral part of Entrepreneurship is financial literacy and exposure to investment in the securities market. The inter-house competition is consistent with psychomotor domain of education which is about development of physical skills. We appreciate our parents and sponsors for the successful outing,“

 

