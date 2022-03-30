Business

CIS to inaugurate academy

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has concluded arrangements to inaugurate its academy. A statement from the Institute, through the Head, Mr Chukwudi Nga, indicates that CIS Academy billed to be inaugurated on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 would partner with universities and other relevant institutions in Nigeria and abroad to ensure the highest global standard. “The brand promise of the Academy is to provide result-oriented courses and quality training programs at competitive price. The essence of setting up the CIS Academy is to enable the Institute explore full potentials in Training and completely perform its statutory mandate to build capacity for the Financial System.

 

