CIS to inaugurate academy

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), has concluded arrangements to inaugurate its academy. A statement from the Institute, through the Head, Mr Chukwudi Nga, indicates that CIS Academy billed to be inaugurated on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 would partner with universities and other relevant institutions in Nigeria and abroad to ensure the highest global standard. “The brand promise of the Academy is to provide result-oriented courses and quality training programs at competitive price. The essence of setting up the CIS Academy is to enable the Institute explore full potentials in Training and completely perform its statutory mandate to build capacity for the Financial System.
Related Articles
Apapa gridlock: NPA begins truck e-call up in January
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) is fully set to commence electronic call up of trucks into the Lagos ports in January 2021. This Sunday Telegraph learnt this is aimed at bringing to an end the perennial gridlock that has crippled economic activities in the port city of Apapa which houses Nigeria’s and West Africa’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
JUST IN: Naira falls to N522 after CBN bans forex sales to BDCs
Naira fell against the U.S dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday, after the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it has ended the sales of forex to Bureau De Change operators. Data recorded on abokiFX.com, a website that collates the parallel market rates in Lagos, showed that naira traded at N522.00 per […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Q3: Telcos record surge in data usage
…generate N227bn in 3 months Telecommunications subscribers in the country are consuming more data compared to voice calls, leading to astronomical growth in data revenue for the service providers, New Telegraph has learnt. This was revealed in the financial results of the two leading mobile network operators, MTN and Airtel, for the third quarter of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)