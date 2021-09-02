CIS unveils honour roll, seeks funding support

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has unveiled Roll of Honour for 57 companies and 24 individuals that supported its acquisition and renovation of a new corporate headquarters, even as it seeks grants and other forms of financial support from the market regulators.

As part of its strategic positioning for enhanced training and certification of securities professionals in Nigeria, the Institute has acquired and renovated a state-of -the art Iffice at highbrow Ikoyi axis of Lagos. Welcoming guests at the unveiling of the Roll of Honour and inauguration of Special Facilities in the new Head Office, the President and Chairman of the Council, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, appreciated all institutions and individuals that contributed towards acquisition and renovation of the new secretariat and appealed for others’ support. Amolegbe explained that the institute needed more funds to enable it operate optimally, given its strategic roles of capacity building, certification and advocacy.

“As the training and certification body within the capital market, our institute requires sustainable financing that goes beyond members’ annual subscription. I, therefore, request that our regulators take a second look at the funding structure within the capital market with the objective of accommodating the CIS in the structure.

“By this, an arrangement could be made that provides CIS with annual grants from the various regulatory bodies and platforms within the market. This will no doubt enhance the institute’s ability to discharge its statutory roles optimally,” said Amolegbe. In his goodwill message, the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Lamido Yuguda, explained that the Institute played crucial roles in Nigeria and its influence in the market had continued to grow.

