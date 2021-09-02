Business

CIS unveils honour roll, seeks funding support

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has unveiled Roll of Honour for 57 companies and 24 individuals that supported its acquisition and renovation of a new corporate headquarters, even as it seeks grants and other forms of financial support from the market regulators.

As part of its strategic positioning for enhanced training and certification of securities professionals in Nigeria, the Institute has acquired and renovated a state-of -the art Iffice at highbrow Ikoyi axis of Lagos. Welcoming guests at the unveiling of the Roll of Honour and inauguration of Special Facilities in the new Head Office, the President and Chairman of the Council, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, appreciated all institutions and individuals that contributed towards acquisition and renovation of the new secretariat and appealed for others’ support. Amolegbe explained that the institute needed more funds to enable it operate optimally, given its strategic roles of capacity building, certification and advocacy.

“As the training and certification body within the capital market, our institute requires sustainable financing that goes beyond members’ annual subscription. I, therefore, request that our regulators take a second look at the funding structure within the capital market with the objective of accommodating the CIS in the structure.

“By this, an arrangement could be made that provides CIS with annual grants from the various regulatory bodies and platforms within the market. This will no doubt enhance the institute’s ability to discharge its statutory roles optimally,” said Amolegbe. In his goodwill message, the Director-General, Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr Lamido Yuguda, explained that the Institute played crucial roles in Nigeria and its influence in the market had continued to grow.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

9mobile empowers journalists via workshop

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In keeping with its commitment to strengthen and advance the growth of Nigeria’s media profession, 9mobile recently held the second edition of its capacity-building session for journalists drawn from across different news desks. Themed: “News Reporting: Using Analytics in News Gathering and Understanding of Audience Profile,” the session was facilitated by experienced multimedia producer and […]
Business

Mobility firm launches in-App calling feature for riders, drivers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s leading ridehailing platform, Bolt, has recently launched a Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) feature to simplify communication between riders and drivers. This feature further enforces Bolt’s commitment to safety and allows easy communication flow without extra charges to users. The new feature enables riders and drivers to utilise phone services over the internet, eliminating […]
Business

Covid-19: IMF receives $16bn loan request from sub-Saharan Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has received about $16 billion loan requests for countries in sub- Saharan Africa to fight the Coronavirus ( COVID-19). The Director of Communications at the IMF, Gerry Rice, stated this at a regular press briefing in Washington D.C. yesterday. According to him, of the $16billion loans requested by countries in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica