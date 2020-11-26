Business News

CIS unveils new syllabus

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on CIS unveils new syllabus

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced new syllabus for its professional examinations to sustain its global competitiveness in capacity building. The new syllabus, which is expected to take effect from March 2021, provides opportunities for specialization in line with the global best practices.

Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, the institute’s President, said: “The syllabus will reduce qualifying time and also encourage specialization after Level One. The syllabus is structured to enable candidates specialize in their areas of comparative advantage. “This is about subject matter for the experts.

Our candidates can also aspire to become omnibus securities dealers upon completion of the entire gamut of the syllabus. We are also working seriously on conducting our examinations virtually.” In a statement signed by the Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, the key features of the new examination curriculum are Levels 1 and 2 as in the old curriculum, candidates are expected to write and pass four papers in level 1 or obtain exemption(s) where applicable before proceeding to Level 2, Level 1 will retain the four papers in the old syllabus; but the papers will be upgraded and enhanced.

“The applicable papers are: Paper 1.1- Financial Accounting, Economics and Financial Markets, Quantitative Analysis and Statistics. Paper 1.2 – Corporate Finance Equity Valuation Analysis and Fixed Income Valuation Analysis. Paper 1.3 – Derivative Valuation and Analysis, Portfolio Management and Commodity Trading and Futures. Paper 1.4 – Ethics and Professional Standards, Law Relating to Securities and Investments and Regulations of Securities and Corporate Finance

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Hushpuppi: APC plotting to clampdown on political opponents –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the allegation by the All Progressives Congress (APC) against prominent opposition members concerning the alleged fraudster, Raymond Abbas (also know as Hushpuppi) was plot by the APC-led Federal Government to clampdown on perceived opponents ahead of the 2023 general election.   APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, had […]
News

Group urges northern govs to tackle insecurity, criminality

Posted on Author Musa Pam

A group known as Plateau Youth G-17, has called on governors of the nineteen northern states to work towards tackling kidnapping, banditry, insurgency and other forms of insecurity in the region. The group, during a press conferencebyitsspokesperson inJos, MrJohnDung, insisted that the worsening insecurity in that part of the country needed urgent attention. Dungsaidratherthancalling for […]
News

Reps accuses Labour Ministry of supporting human trafficking

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, Hon. Tolulope Akande- Sadipe, yesterday, accused the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment of complicity in human trafficking, especially of Nigerian girls to other parts of the world. This is even as she disclosed that “today we have over approximately 20,000 girls in Mali, 2,000 girls […]

%d bloggers like this: