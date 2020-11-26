CIS unveils new syllabus

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced new syllabus for its professional examinations to sustain its global competitiveness in capacity building. The new syllabus, which is expected to take effect from March 2021, provides opportunities for specialization in line with the global best practices.

Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, the institute’s President, said: “The syllabus will reduce qualifying time and also encourage specialization after Level One. The syllabus is structured to enable candidates specialize in their areas of comparative advantage. “This is about subject matter for the experts.

Our candidates can also aspire to become omnibus securities dealers upon completion of the entire gamut of the syllabus. We are also working seriously on conducting our examinations virtually.” In a statement signed by the Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, the key features of the new examination curriculum are Levels 1 and 2 as in the old curriculum, candidates are expected to write and pass four papers in level 1 or obtain exemption(s) where applicable before proceeding to Level 2, Level 1 will retain the four papers in the old syllabus; but the papers will be upgraded and enhanced.

“The applicable papers are: Paper 1.1- Financial Accounting, Economics and Financial Markets, Quantitative Analysis and Statistics. Paper 1.2 – Corporate Finance Equity Valuation Analysis and Fixed Income Valuation Analysis. Paper 1.3 – Derivative Valuation and Analysis, Portfolio Management and Commodity Trading and Futures. Paper 1.4 – Ethics and Professional Standards, Law Relating to Securities and Investments and Regulations of Securities and Corporate Finance

Like this: Like Loading...