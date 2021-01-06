Business

CIS urges partnership between investors, stockbrokers

The President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, has urged investors to partner with stockbrokers to minimize risk and maximize returns. Amolegbe, who eulogised the performance of the Nigerian Stock Exchange as adjudged by Bloomberg, advised local investors to take advantage of superior return on investment (ROI) by increasing their investment in the capital market.

In his 2021 goodwill message to stockbrokers and investors, Amolegbe stated that the CIS would soon review its membership rules and regulations to reflect the current market realities and emerging new roles of stockbrokers.

“In a year that most economic indicators turned red for Nigeria, aptly summarised by the country’s slump into another round of economic recession in just five years, the Nigerian stock market brought great joy, wealth and fulfillment to millions of investors; local and international. “By close of trading on 31st December 2020, the Nigerian Stock Exchange’s All Share Index had achieved a Year-To- Date appreciation of 50.03 per cent, making Nigeria the best performing stock markets/investment destinations in the world (a fact duly acknowledged by internationally respected news agencies like Bloomberg and others).

This is clearly the result of the massive work done by you, chartered stockbrokers, in partnership with our regulators and various trading platforms in the country. We have every reason to be proud and thankful.

“To our millions of local investors, I wish to use this opportunity to reassure them that the Nigerian capital market, both equity and debt platforms, remain one of the best, transparent, and reliable outlets available to them for saving and income earning purposes. They should therefore return to the market with confidence, patronise stockbrokers for investment advice and eschew quacks.

