CIS: Why stockbrokers are on life assurance

The President, Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS), Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, says it has become imperative to address the physical, mental and financial health of Stockbrokers through life and personal accident insurance in view of the rising health challenges among the members of the elitist professional group.

Under the combined group life assurance scheme and group personal accident insurance cover, every member is immediately entitled to a sum of N1 million compensation in the event of death or permanent injury while there is a specified amount for medical bills for injury sustained. Already, the policy, hailed by market watchers as a great succour to stockbrokers with the rising death of its members, has become effective with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) yesterday by the Institute and a leading insurance firm, AfriGlobal Insurance Brokers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Amolegbe explained that the group insurance scheme was part of the initiatives to create enabling environment for the members and would be extended to their families soon. “One of our desires as an Institute is to continue to cater for the welfare of our members and their families. The Institute has decided to put in place life insurance policy for its members such that the families can be taking care of in the event of inevitable.

Like this: Like Loading...