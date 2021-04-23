Business

CISLAC decries attacks on journalists, activtsts

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed displeasure over the increasing intimidation of journalists and attack on human rights activists in the country. In a statement made available to the media, the civil society organisation said the recently released World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders showed a sharp decline in Nigeria’s press freedom.

It noted that on this index, Nigeria with an approximate score of 40 ranked 115 out of 180 countries on the 2020 index, which is five places worse than the previous approximate score of 36 and a rank of 120. This negative trend is in line with other recently released indexes of the quality of governance and government in Nigeria such as the African Mo Ibrahim Index to quote one case of many.

The intimidation currently being faced by journalists and human rights activists by the state and other powerful individuals is unacceptable. “We would like to reiterate that the human rights and the freedom of journalists and human rights activists should be respected. We acknowledge the fact that journalists and civil society leaders have been instrumental to the development of Nigeria. “Their investigative reports have helped to unearth corruption amongst other ills in the society and have led in many cases to significant asset recoveries and prevention of grandscale embezzlement when law enforcement has been unable or unwilling to do so. We would like to restate our commitment to support the rights and freedom of every journalists and human rights activists to practice without fear of intimidation.

Business

Digital transformation: Obaro urges attention to cybersecurity

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

As the pace of digital transformation ramps up across the world with the increasing use of data and cloud technology by organisations and governments, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, Mr. John Obaro, has called for a renewed focus on cybersecurity to ensure data protection and privacy. According to him, the increasing spate of cyber-attacks and […]
Business

Evaluating OPS’ grouse with Form M policy

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

The new directive on Form M by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directing that letters of credit, bills for collection and other forms of payment should only be opened in favour of ultimate supplier of a product or service has caused a stir in the business community despite its importance in curbing forex abuse. […]
Business

GTBank reports N54bn pretax profit in Q1’21

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Guaranty Bank Trust (GTBank) Plc has posted a profit before tax of N53.683 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in contrast to N58.204 billion posted in 2020, accounting for a drop of 7.76 per cent. This was contained in the bank’s unaudited financial result released by the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in […]

