CISLAC decries attacks on journalists, activtsts

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has expressed displeasure over the increasing intimidation of journalists and attack on human rights activists in the country. In a statement made available to the media, the civil society organisation said the recently released World Press Freedom Index by Reporters Without Borders showed a sharp decline in Nigeria’s press freedom.

It noted that on this index, Nigeria with an approximate score of 40 ranked 115 out of 180 countries on the 2020 index, which is five places worse than the previous approximate score of 36 and a rank of 120. This negative trend is in line with other recently released indexes of the quality of governance and government in Nigeria such as the African Mo Ibrahim Index to quote one case of many.

The intimidation currently being faced by journalists and human rights activists by the state and other powerful individuals is unacceptable. “We would like to reiterate that the human rights and the freedom of journalists and human rights activists should be respected. We acknowledge the fact that journalists and civil society leaders have been instrumental to the development of Nigeria. “Their investigative reports have helped to unearth corruption amongst other ills in the society and have led in many cases to significant asset recoveries and prevention of grandscale embezzlement when law enforcement has been unable or unwilling to do so. We would like to restate our commitment to support the rights and freedom of every journalists and human rights activists to practice without fear of intimidation.

Like this: Like Loading...