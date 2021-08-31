CISLAC decries multiple taxations in informal sector

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) in conjunction with OXFAM has decried what they described as “over burdensome taxes” imposed on the informal sector of the economy.

The organisation stated this in view of the incidences of multiple taxation imposed on market women, artisans and other traders in the society, saying that if this issue is not addressed by relevant authorities it could lead to forceful closure of businesses, loss of means of livelihood as well as stagnated economic growth.

The Programme Manager of CISLAC, Chinedu Bassey in a one-day sensitisation workshop on ‘multiple taxation and judicial redress mechanisms’ held at the Rosmohr Hotel in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital, urged the government at both state and local government levels to regularly train agents on how to handle tax payers at the informal sector, who are in most cases poor market women and traders.

He, however, encouraged the taxpayers, who felt over taxed and manhandled by the tax agents in the process to organise themselves and challenge the local government chairmen in their respective areas

