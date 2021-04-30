CISLAC deplores rising insecurity

Following the widespread insecurity in parts of the country, the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has expressed dismay and utterly condemn the development. The civil society group, in a statement made available to New Telegraph, said the multiple attacks on security agencies, installations and infrastructure in recent weeks was highly condemnable. It expressed condolence to all security agencies that have lost their personnel, particularly those attacked by anonymous gunmen and those combating criminalities across the country. According to CISLAC, the pattern of these issues on security facilities and correctional centres is suggestive that they are undertaken by criminals, who are bent on drifting the country of the cliff. “Proper responses from law enforcement are expected to ensure the security of lives and properties.

This is a statutorily imposed duty on law enforcement agents, and a right guaranteed to the citizens of Nigeria. “Surveillance and intelligence gathering are some of the sophisticated methods that law enforcement authorities use to tackle security challenges.

These help them gather information enough to prevent any crime. “Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre stands with the entire security agencies across the country and expresses deep sadness over those whose lives have suffered fatalities in the line of duty,” it noted. The group, in a statement signed by Auwal Ibrahim Musa (Rafsanjani), Executive Director, CISLAC, Head – Transparency International – Nigeria, said when government project is vandalised, those doing so are enemies of the people because when you incarcerate someone in prison, normally the due process would have been followed. He said: “This is in public’s interest and therefore, for anyone, to undertake the release of prisoners or burn correctional centres, otherwise known as prison, is the number one enemy of the people.

“We live in a society where almost every social problem- -from noisy neighbours to chasing Bandits–has become a point of police intervention. The recent attacks are an epidemic of harassment and violence on policing. “The question is – have we found other ways to solve our issues? What if we rolled back police power, and abolished the institution entirely? “We already have an infrastructural deficit. We already have poor policing ratio. We urge the people to find an alternative to these attacks. Our security agencies need more resources to ensure that we are all protected.”

