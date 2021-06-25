CISLAC lauds re-appointment of Mohammed as UN deputy scribe

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has commended the re-appointment of Mrs. Amina Mohammed as the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General for the second term of five years. According to CISLAC in a statement, “while we applaud the secretary general for the well-deserved re-appointment, we are convinced that the re-appointment is an appreciation of her efficient performance, sterling qualities, credibility, integrity and track records suitable for the re-consideration. “We also observed in the reappointment, practically demonstrated spirit of inclusiveness, equality and social justice by the Secretary General. “As we rejoice with Nigeria and the international community, we observed hitherto in her selfless service, genuine passion and commitment towards improving the quality of lives of humanity across the world, especially in the areas of poverty eradication, Covid-19 prevention and impact mitigation, social justice, gender equality, climate change, sustainable democracy, global peace and security, and human rights. “We are therefore, hopeful that Mrs. Mohammed’s reappointment will accelerate existing gains and enhance global partnership for implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
NGX erases previous day’s loss, gains N102bn
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed on the positive route to upturn previous day’s loss as bulls regained grip following gains recorded by blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 16 gainers against 17 losers as Okomu Oil Plc and Learn Africa Plc led the gainers’ chart. Consequently, […]
Nigeria loses 3m jobs to foreign liners
No fewer than three million direct and indirect jobs worth $30 billion have been lost in the last 20 years over refusal of foreign ship owners to engage Nigerian seafarers. Similarly, the country has lost over $170billion in freight charges and taxes to foreign shipping lines which carried 95 per cent of Nigerian petroleum products. […]
Cautious Airbus forecast disappoints after 2020 loss
European planemaker Airbus axed its dividend for a second year and forecast flat deliveries in 2021 as it braces for more coronavirus uncertainty in the wake of an annual loss. The company’s decision to restore key business targets is the latest evidence of a tentative return towards normal after the pandemic, which has severely hurt […]
