CISLAC: Nigeria loses $18bn annually to illegal financial flow

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) Transparency International has said that Nigeria loses between $15 billion and $18 billion annually to illegal financial flows. The group also threw its weight behind the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC)’s directive that operators in the Nigerian financial system, particularly bankers, should declare their assets as from June 1.

The Executive Director of CISLAC, Auwal Ibrahim Musa, in a statement, said the directive issued by the EFCC Chairman, Mr. Abdulrashed Bawa, was in line with Sections 1 and 7 of the Bank Employees, Act 1986, which compel bank employees to make full disclosure of assets within 14 days and provide a 10-year imprisonment sen tence on conviction for offences of unjust enrichment, respectively He said the 1986 law was enacted to ensure adequate measures in sanitising the nation’s financial system by helping to prevent money laundering and illicit financial flow through which terrorism is largely funded, to effectively tax bank executives and expose illegal financial transactions. According to him, the banking sector has been largely implicated in money laundering where they have been instrumental in the initial entry or placement phase that involves the initial movement of an amount of money earned from criminal activity into some legitimate financial network or institution.

Musa said this illicit act embedded into a legal trade had pervaded both the national and international business and banking industry with unabated vigour. The statement reads: “Money laundering holds the potential to undermine socio-economic growth and development, political stability, democratic structure of the country and good governance, with the resultant effect of instigating social and political unrest within the country such as the recent happenings in Nigeria.

“With respect to IFFs, which include the movement of money across borders that is illegal from its source, transfer or use, the CBN has a duty to monitor and supervise the foreign exchange market in Nigeria and is empowered to issue regulations and guidelines to market participants and financial institutions, including the regulatory framework for the importation of capital.

“Despite the powers of and the checks that have been put in place by the CBN and other relevant institutions regulating the sector, it appears that the system is being manipulated as Nigeria loses between $15 billion and $18 billion annually to IFFs.

“While this has well established roles in hindering economic development, illicit financial flows are crucial to a variety of illegal activities that undermine global and national security, from organised crime to financing terrorism. “We also use this medium to call out other institutions like national security agencies, who have a duty to counter these flows and are related to this context, to throw their full support behind this move by the EFCC, by using available instruments, one of which is the bank employees, etc.

(Declaration of Assets) Act 1986. “With the ongoing security crisis in the nation, there could not be a better time for the introduction of this initiative. “As regards tax evasion, in 2017 only 214 people in populous Nigeria paid taxes above N20 million; the vice president disclosed that in 2017 that only 914 Nigerians paid between N10m and N20m in tax yearly and while 912 reside in Lagos, the remaining two reside in Ogun state; and the Federal Inland Revenue Service disclosed in 2018 that over 6,772 billionaires in Nigeria do not pay tax.”

