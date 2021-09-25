News

Citadel Views Estate pledges reliable power via solar technology services

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Citadel Views Estate (CVE), a leading sustainable residential housing development company, is providing access to constant and affordable power supply for its prospective residents inSangotedo area of Lagos State. The company, which stated this in a statement issued yesterday, said that in order to ensure constant power supply without noise and air pollution, its homes are designed with scalable solar solutions that let each household get its own power while still being connected to the national grid and central gas-powered backup generators.

‘Deploying cutting-edge solar energy solutions and biogas sewage treatment system, Citadel Views Estate is perhaps, the first of its kind in Lagos with a housing model focused on sustainable living. This is being done alongside other modern technology solutions designed to improve the quality life, such as stealth security system, world-class recreational areas, and water treatment facility,” the statement read.

The statement quoted the CEO of Citadel Views Estate, Ichechi Okonkwo, as saying that: “Having successfully delivered over 580 homes in 2020 alone, we have introduced our signature quality housing solutions to the Sangotedo axis of Lagos. “Citadel Views Estate illustrates our commitment to making high quality living affordable to all through an array of housing options with exceptional features. We believe a home should be more than a residence, it should be a place with the proper infrastructure and environment that enhance people’s capacity to achieve their dreams.”

Our Reporters

