Citi projects global growth to slow below 2% in 2023

Citigroup on Wednesday forecast global growth to slow to below two per cent next year, echoing similar projections by major financial institutions such as Goldman Sachs, Barclays, and J.P. Morgan, according to a Reuters report. The news agency said strategists at the brokerage cited continued challenges from COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war — which skyrocketed inflation to decades-high levels and triggered aggressive policy tightening — as reasons behind the outlook. “We see global performance as likely (being) plagued by ‘rolling’ country-level recessions through the year ahead,” said Citi strategists, led by Nathan Sheets.

While the Wall-Street investment bank expects the U.S. economy to grow 1.9% this year, it is seen more than halving to 0.7% in 2023. It expects year-on-year U.S. inflation at 4.8 per cent next year, with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s terminal rate seen between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent. Among other geographies, Citi sees the UK and euro area falling into recession by the end of this year, as both economies face the heat of energy constraints on supply and demand front, along with tighter monetary and fiscal policies.

 

