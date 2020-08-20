Citigroup names first female country head for Nigeria

Citigroup Inc. has appointed Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as its Nigerian country officer, the first time a woman has been appointed to the lender’s top post after 36 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy. Samuel-Ogbu, who starts on Sept. 1, replaces Akin Dawodu, who was appointed as cluster head for sub-Saharan Africa in November, Citigroup’s Nigerian unit said in an email. According to Bloomberg, for the past five years, she has served as managing director of payments and receivables, treasury and trade solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the lender’s office in London. She will relocate to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub to take on her new role and will report to Dawodu.
