Citigroup names first female country head for Nigeria

Citigroup Inc. has appointed Ireti Samuel-Ogbu as its Nigerian country officer, the first time a woman has been appointed to the lender’s top post after 36 years of operating in Africa’s largest economy. Samuel-Ogbu, who starts on Sept. 1, replaces Akin Dawodu, who was appointed as cluster head for sub-Saharan Africa in November, Citigroup’s Nigerian unit said in an email. According to Bloomberg, for the past five years, she has served as managing director of payments and receivables, treasury and trade solutions for Europe, Middle East and Africa at the lender’s office in London. She will relocate to Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial hub to take on her new role and will report to Dawodu.
Related Articles
PayPal reports record earnings in Q2 ’20
PayPal Holdings Inc. has reported record earnings during the second quarter as consumers and merchants rapidly embraced a shift towards digital payments amid massive retail shutdowns and a surge in remote, e-commerce purchases due to COVID-19. The company reported a 49 per cent increase in adjusted earnings to $1.07 per share compared with the year-ago […]
Access Bank completes acquisition of Kenyan Transnational Bank
Access Bank Plc yesterday announced the completion of acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc. The bank in a notice to the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange said the acquisition followed the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfillment of all conditions precedent to completion. According to Access Bank, “the bank’s vision […]
Creative sector: Netflix’s hunt to boost employment in Nigeria
The initiative by leading streaming entertainment service provider, Netflix, is set to boost employment in Nigeria with regard to the creative industry. The entertainment service provider, which recently incorporated Nigerian Mo Abudu’s EbonyLife TV series into its portfolio, expressed commitment to partner with talented Nigerian practitioners in the creative industry to showcase their stories on […]
