Citizen Deborah: Victim of dysfunctional state and legal order (1)

On Thursday, May 11, 2022, Deborah Samuel, Nigerian citizen from Niger State and a student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto in Sokoto State was accused of blasphemy against Prophet Mohammed, lynched and burnt right inside her school by her fellow students. Citizen Deborah is not the first victim of accusations of blasphemy against Islam and its Prophet and Holy Koran who has been visited with death in Nigeria.

The interest in this particular case has attracted so far sign-posts, perhaps Nigerians’ change of perception of religious fundamentalism, extremism and bigotry that have been the lot of those Christians and even Muslims that reside within far-Northern states that tag themselves ‘Islamic’. There are many alleged pernicious acts and practices by individuals and states in the far-Northern states which are clearly anti-religious freedoms and constitute clear violations of the decrepit constitutional framework that Nigeria has been saddled with by Northern generals who seized political power since 1983 and ruled the country on autocratic laws and practices.

Stories of refusal by some state governments to grant Christians public lands for their worship houses, and where such lands are acquired to permit them to perfect such lands’ title documents are commonly told by the victims. Freedom to preach the gospel has been restricted in some of these states and in some cases violence by way of riots has been visited on Christians restricts the spread of the gospel such as the early 1990s anti- Reinhard Bonnke riots in Kaduna that claimed several lives and property. There had been reports of forcible abductions of Christian girls and conversions of them preparatory to forcibly marrying off to Muslims against their parents’ will.

That this tragic case of Deborah Samuel attracted the kind of widespread attention and condemnation throughout Nigeria and even outside Nigeria is a pointer to the fast changing socio-political and economic conditions of the country which I think flows from recent and extant existing uncertainties of life in Nigeria.

The immediate reactions of the Sultan and several Islamic clerics such as Abubakar Gumi condemning the heinous act of killing for religious motives are something to be cheered as these depart from the usual stance in such situations in the past.

But the reactions of the Sultan, MURIC and majority of the Islamic clerics’ condemnations of the incident, and even President Buhari should be compared to Governor Aminu Tambuwal’s political statement which did not out rightly condemn the heinous act but merely declared that an inquiry is to be instituted to investigate the incident and of course closing down the school and appealing for calm. This goes to show that politicians have been at the root of religious intolerance in Nigeria as they manipulate religion and play one group against the other for political gains. Religion and tribal loyalties are two ready weapons Nigerian politicians deploy to divide Nigeria and reap the gains by remaining relevant through winning elections through those artifacts.

But it seems that Deborah’s sacrifice will be a stepping stone to defining Nigeria’s constitutional framework and instituting it either as a secular state or an Islamic state. That is the task which Deborah has paid the supreme price to unravel in Nigeria and to realise this object she remains a martyr for freedom and constitutionalism.

Through the dawns of human civilisation, there were actions which at different stages of development of man are recorded as ‘sin’ and/or crime against the law or public or religious morality or belief. These are the sins or ‘crimes’ of ‘heresy’ and ‘blasphemy’. Both are related and relate to both religion and public morality be it political or otherwise.

But they are different in fundamentals and essence. While heresy is all encompassing and broad in its meaning and effect regarding matters of religion and public morality, the act of blasphemy is narrower in its concept and meaning as it is confined to matters divine where it seeks to protect the gods against the irreverence of man; that is, in the case of the God of the Jews (Yahweh) whose name the orthodox Jews fear to even pronounce or God of the Christians whom the ancient or early Christians after surviving their own lot of accusations and punishments for heresies and blasphemy under Jewish and Roman authorities fell back to punish the heretics and blasphemers of the Christian God, Christian beliefs and doctrines with even worse punishments anybody who dared uttered heretical words or blasphemies against God and his laws or precepts.

Islam that came after Judaism thousands of years and hundreds of years after the establishment of Christianity, came to be associated with the twin-notions of heresy and blasphemy, be it against Allah (God) or Mohammed (his prophet) or Koran the holy book of Islam. So, in effect, the world’s two major religions have injunctions and consequent punishments for heresy and blasphemy. Almost all the punishments prescribed for acts of heresy and blasphemy are capital in nature and quite barbaric both in their ancient origins and even more horrendous in their modern significations. Against the backdrop of heresy as a religious injunction, there was the more pernicious aspect of heresy that almost stymied and disrupted the march of civilisation and human progress when it was deployed by the public authorities to preserve the revealed “truth”, the established customary law and ordinances and especially as they relate to public morality, what has been taken to be the immutable truth.

So, before the birth of Christ, much of the problems besetting humanity and its progress were the public authorities’ determination to preserve the world as they understood it on the basis of the ‘universal’ truth. Any contrary opinion was viewed as heretical and a crime against and punished as such for the public took what-ever contrary opinion about the world and the universe as treasonous and an act capable of turning the world upside down. This prevailing state of legal order preserving private and public knowledge became antithetical to the production of new knowledge and for centuries the world remained stagnant and became a cesspool of dead beliefs and praxis.

But the ineluctable way of history ensured that this state of affair burying truth upon which the progress of humanity is hoisted would not remain closed forever for truth buried will by its nature always surmount all obstacles to resurrect and assert its indestructible existence and blossom. Ancient philosophers had grappled with the arduous task of understanding the world and the universe and worked to unravel the truth but the ancient public authorities encompassing civil and religious spheres had preserved their ‘eternal’ truth as understood by them.

So, when Pythagoras, Democritus, Aristotle and Socrates sought to understand the natural law better they were held in check and when Socrates persevered to depart from the accustomed truth, he was forced to drink the poisonous hemlock for corrupting the public sphere and the youths. His scientific thesis and the truth he sought to unravel were held to be dangerous to the world and he was condemned to death. One of the greatest contests between eternal truth and ignorance happened at Palestine, that great juncture or crossroads of human civilisations when a lone Jewish boy, at once a prophet, teacher and cleric emerged at the scorched landscape of Judaic region waving the banner of a God made man otherwise designated as Son of the Most High God who combined the nature of man and God and thus christened the Messiah, the Son of Man from the genealogical line of King David who had been long expected by the Jews since ages. At the tail end of that ancient world when Jesus emerged from relative obscurity to prominence armed with the gospel of theological and evangelical renewal of Judaism, the Jewish state and country then under colonial bondage under Pax Romana, kicked and accused Jesus of heresy and blasphemy.

What was Jesus’ message to the Jews and the world? Jesus’ message was simply that the Jewish long-awaited messiah was him, and resided with the Jews bearing the good news of reconciliation between man and God on the basis of universal love and brotherhood which is the essence of God. But the Jews protested and questioned his authority and finally accused him of heretical teachings about the nature of God, sin, Sabbath and finally condemned him to death for equating himself with God. And he was crucified but fortunate enough the truth of Jesus message triumphed over death and resurrected with him to prevail over the world through great tribulations of persecutions of apostles and disciples who were arrested, jailed or killed and finally dispersed throughout the world where they planted firmly the Christian religion against all odds, especially the subjection of the new religion to the laws and strictures of heresy and blasphemy as proclaimed by the Roman Empire’s authorities. The triumph of the Truth of Christianity is a historical milestone of humanity as can be seen in the billions of Christians all over the world.

