Citizen Deborah: Victim of dysfunctional state and legal order (2)

Christianity triumphed over its adversaries and succeeded in sucking up the Roman Empire and its socio-cultural, political and legal order hence the Church and the state fused together to become a monstrous leviathan. At the middle age, when the world was transiting from the dark age to the age of enlightenment, the church (Roman Catholic) having prevailed over the Roman Empire ironically became an instrument to stall human progress by rigorously reinforcing rules against heresy and blasphemy. These rules and strictures of heresy and blasphemy now instituted by the Church and the Roman Empire were stacked against the development of science and social progress.

So Galilee, the Italian scientist’s quest to prove the natural ordering of the universe by teaching and proving that the earth is spherical, hangs on nothing but in the vast space and revolves around the sun which is one of the stars of the universe was adjudged heresy contrary to ancient truth that the earth was flat sheet with pillars holding it and was the centre of the universe.

The Galileo Truth was a gross heresy and he was blacklisted and condemned. Blasphemy by its ordinary meaning is the act of insulting or having contempt or no reverence for God. Claiming the attributes of God such as the power claimed by Jesus of forgiving sins which the Jewish authorities held against him as one of the grounds for crucifying him is another kind of blasphemy. Having no reverence for things of God such as the Holy books or objects could also be acts of blasphemy. But blasphemy has narrower scope than heresy and has more to do with the spoken word even though it could be written such as the note posted in the class platform by Citizen Deborah which the Islamic bigots judged blasphemous.

Blasphemy is an ancient act which ought not have any relevance in the modern world and that is where I think the Igbo cosmetology and ideas of God has more fundamental significance than that of any of the received religions in Nigeria for the Igbo believe that nobody can fight for a God because God is more than able to protect His integrity and fight His enemies. When we fight for God, it means that God is incapable of fighting for Himself and at that point God loses His essence and so ceases to be God, the All-knowing, All Powerful and Omniscient.

So, it is pure ignorance to fight for God and the earlier the clerics educate their adherents and the Nigerian State utilizes its Constitution and the laws to protect its citizens against charges of heresy and blasphemy the better for the country and the people. Galileo, the Italian’s scientific quest to prove the natural ordering of the universe by teaching that the earth is spherical, hangs on nothing in the universe and revolves around the sum, got him a blacklisting and condemnation.

The Catholic Church’s inquisition against heretics and blasphemers and even the Jews especially the scattered Jews in Europe leading to anti-Semitism and consequent Zionist movement are world famous historical milestones of the world. After World War II in 1945 when the United Nations Organisation instituted a new world legal order encapsulated in the Universal Declaration of Human and Peoples Rights, one would thought that religious freedom would be the greatest right accorded man but that has not been the case as can be seen in the various Islamic fatwas unleashed on alleged heretics and blasphemers.

Under President Olusegun Obasanjo, a Nigerian ladyjournalist with Thisday newspapers wrote something considered insulting to Prophet Mohammed and Islamic religious bigots slammed a fatwa on her and she had to be smuggled out of Nigeria so as not to be killed. When in 1988 the British-Indian writer, Salman Rushdie published his novel, ‘The Satanic Verses’, Ayatollah Khomeini and his Islamic Council of Iran slammed a religious death condemnation and a price to execute it, one would have expected the world through the UNO not to look the other way while abandoning these targeted fellows to the trauma of living in fear and in a fettered freedom.

The case of Citizen Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a student of Sokoto College of Education brings to the fore the existential questions about Nigeria and its dysfunctional state and legal order. Is Nigeria a secular state with a constitution that acknowledges and asserts the secular state and constitutional framework that recognises and enforces the rules against religious bigotry as is the case of Citizen Deborah? Is a Nigerian citizen safe and can practice his religion anywhere in Nigeria and has the right to hold opinions including religious ones? All these existential questions have been hanging in the air since 1966-1970 when the soldiers effectively subjugated Nigeria and imposed their will on the country and the inheritors of this monstrous estate have refused all entreaties to negotiate and agree on a people-agreed constitution.

The death of Citizen Deborah among several others that have happened before are the aftereffects of the dysfunctional state and its derelict constitutional framework that has failed to secure the safety and happiness of Nigerians. The horrific death of Citizen Deborah is perhaps one of such human sacrifices usually required by the earth, or the gods or simply humanity to remake the world and restore a wounded and haemorrhaging society by curing and healing it. Did it not require the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to spread the good news of the universal kingdom of God on earth with Christianity breaking free from Judaism to proselytize the world for God on the basis of love and universal brotherhood found in love? Did it not take the excommunication of Martin Luther and his heresy of Anti-Indulgence to wake up Christendom to evangelism and apostolic missionary work outside Europe?

Did it not take the murder of Martin Luther King for his anti-racial activism to force the USA to pass the segregation laws and several Federal Acts for freedom to liberate the blacks and other minorities in USA? Did it not take the deaths of Walter Sissulu, Steve Biko and imprisonment of Nelson Mandela for 27 years to destroy apartheid ideology? Citizen Deborah is not the first person killed by Islamic fundamentalists and bigots in Nigeria. In 1993, a more horrendous act against a Nigerian citizen called Gideon Akaluka had taken place in Kano City. Gideon Akaluka was an Igbo trader resident in Kano. According to the account of his murder, he was alleged to have picked and used a leaflet torn off (not by him) from the Koran to clean his infant baby’s anus after the child defecated in the premises of his shop.

His neighbour and trade competitor raised the alarm and without subjecting Citizen Gideon Akaluka to the legal process, the Kano Islamic mob set upon him and killed him and in an act of bestiality beheaded him and placed his decapitated head on a pike and paraded the streets of Kano in triumphal parade of religious bigotry and impurity. Nobody was held to account for that heinous crime. Recently, there have been killings of several persons on allegations of blasphemy such as that of Mrs Agbahime in the same Kano City and another woman pastor at Kubwa neighbourhood near Abuja who was killed because of her early morning evangelism contrary to a certain Islamic bigot’s warning to her to desist. Nigeria is living a lie but the falsity of its existence is catching up with her. Nigerians deserve their freedoms or the dysfunctional state and legal order will definitely crumble in no distant time.

How can a country ravaged by Britain for over one hundred years at the end of which a pernicious autocratic and neo-colonial dysfunctional state and legal order foisted on her be preserved by force and expects it to endure? Such artifice cannot survive the crucibles of truth. Barely four years after Independence in 1960, that dysfunctional state crumbled and it took the direct intervention of Britain in 1966/67 to precipitation a civil war which it used its vast diplomatic resources to beat the injured Igbo back into Nigeria because the existence of Biafra State was a threat to British economic and geo-political interests.

Since 1970 to date, the Nigerian state and society have suffered violent eruptions and humongous denial of freedoms as a more pernicious feudal and autocratic state has been forcibly foisted on Nigeria against the people’s will and this dysfunctional state and its autocratic constitutional framework is the taproot from which the promotion of religious bigotry of Islamic fundamentalism and insurgency of which Citizens Gideon Akaluka, Mrs Agbahime and Miss Deborah Samuel are mere statistical victims. Nobody has been held to account of unlawfully killing his fellow citizen on allegation of blasphemy.

Let the death of Citizen Deborah be a wakeup call on Nigerians to stand up and fight for their freedoms especially freedom to hold religious views and beliefs. And let their government listen and restructure Nigeria on the parameters of democracy, freedom, universal brotherhood and egalitarianism.

