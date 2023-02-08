News Top Stories

Citizens regulate, discipline their leaders through ballot – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has advised Nigerians to regulate, discipline and hold their leaders accountable through the ballot as enshrined in the nation’s constitution, and ensure they vote for candidates and parties with ability to manifest the future they want. Osinbajo, who spoke on the theme of the NLC 13th Delegates Conference; “Building People Power , National Unity and A Quest For A New Social Contract” yesterday in Abuja, insisted that citizens were empowered through the instrumentality of the ballot, adding that there was a constitutional basis for the covenant between citizens and the government.

He said: “Our constitution says and I quote, ‘that the security and welfare of the Nigerian people shall be the primary purpose of government’ and of course, the second chapter of the Constitution on Directive Principles and objectives of state policy elaborates on the thematic areas of social and economic covenants that bind the Nigerian state and the society. “Its deliverables include accessible qualitative education for the unlettered affordable health care for the sick, inclusion for the alienated social mobility for the poor, justice for the wrong security for the vulnerable and freedom for all.

“It is through the instrumentality of the ballot, that citizens regulate and discipline their leaders and hold them to account. “In a few weeks Nigeria will have the opportunity to demonstrate that power by voting candidates and parties who can manifest the future that we want. And I believe that is a role the Labour Congress fits.” Speaking further, the Vice President charged the NLC to show more commitment and deepen their roles in ensuring the success of the 2023 elections. “We must ensure that not only our election is free and fair, we must also promote the rights of people to even to possess their PVCs. There are many places now, where people are saying we still don’t have PVCs. “Perhaps there’s a need for the Labour Congress to help in the mobilisation of INEC and resources to ensure that everybody who wants to vote actually has a PVC before the date of the elections.” Commenting on the scarcity of the newly designed naira notes, the Vice President said: “It is equity and justice that people demand. It is to be treated with respect that people demand from the government and authorities.”

 

