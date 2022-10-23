Citizens’ Support to military, security agencies ‘ll guarantee credible polls, say experts

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, citizens have been enjoined to give support to military, intelligence and security agencies, with a view to guaranteeing successful, free and credible polls.

Pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), as well as a retired State Director of State Service, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, gave the charge in separate telephone interviews with Sunday Telegraph.

While insisting that citizens’ Support for security agencies was an obligation, the retired military and intelligence officers encouraged the public to provide actionable and timely information to relevant security operatives, in order to deny troublemakers freedom of action before, during and after the elections.

“I will start like this: Security is everybody’s work, everybody’s obligation, despite the fact that there are charged agencies of government that are supposed to provide it, when you talk about the Military, the Police, the DSS, other civil agencies”, Anyalemechi said.

According to him: “But, the citizens of the land are supposed to support those established agencies, to provide security. The security you are talking about, most particularly, is them (citizens). “They are the ones that cause mayhem to themselves. When you cause mayhem to yourself, there will be food insecurity. There will be deprivation of personal liberty. Security is the most important function of government.

“The Nigerian public are supposed to be party to the provision of security, because security is for their own good. “So, whatever effort they can make in (in order to support) those people, whose duty it is constitutionally provided to do, it is equally their duty to do it. Because, if those people constitutionally charged to do it fail, the failure will be on the public.

