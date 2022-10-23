‘Citizens’ Support To Military, Security Agencies’ll Guarantee Credible Polls’

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, citizens have been enjoined to give support to military, intelligence and security agencies, with a view to guaranteeing successful, free and credible polls.

Pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (rtd), as well as a retired State Director of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, gave the charge in separate telephone interviews with New Telegraph

While insisting that citizens’ support for security agencies was an obligation, the retired military and intelligence officers encouraged the public to provide actionable and timely information to relevant security operatives, in order to deny troublemakers freedom of action before, during and after the elections.

“I will start like this: Security is everybody’s work, everybody’s obligation, despite the fact that there are charged agencies of government, that are supposed to provide it, when you talk about the military, the police, the DSS and other civil agencies,” Anyalemechi said.

According to him: “But, the citizens of the land are supposed to support those established agencies, to provide security. The security you are talking about, most particularly, is them (citizens).

“They are the ones that cause mayhem to themselves. When you cause mayhem to yourself, there will be food insecurity. There will be deprivation of personal liberty. Security is the most important function of government.

“The Nigerian public are supposed to be party to the provision of security, because security is for their own good.”

On his part, Ejiofor submitted this: “Without the involvement and support of the citizens, there is no way the security agencies can (function). And, it’s not just them by alerting, or giving them information.

“The greatest challenge we are having now, in the forthcoming election, which I believe that citizens must be involved, is buying of votes.That is the greatest challenge we are facing.

“So, for us to have a credible election, the citizens must be encouraged to vote their conscience, and collect the money from them. Because, if you don’t collect the money from them, they think you will not vote for them. Collect the money from them, and vote your conscience. That is the only way we can have a credible election.

“Or, if you don’t want to collect, report such event to the security agencies. But, I doubt if the security agencies will be able to do anything under that circumstance.

“But, by the time we arrest one or two persons, through the information provided by members of the public, it’s going to discourage other people from buying votes”.

