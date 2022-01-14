Business

CITM nominates AGF as pioneer president

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM) has nominated the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, as its pioneer president. The nomination of the accountant general of the federation as the pioneer president of the Institute was announced by its Registrar, Mr. Olumide Adedoyin. Adedoyin, who led a team of council members to present the charter of the Institute to the accountant-general of the federation, noted that Idris’ position as the head of the treasury of the federation and his vast experience in cash management made him eminently qualified to lead the Institute.

While expressing optimism that the accountant general of the federation will provide purposeful and resultoriented leadership for the Institute, Adedoyin explained that his position as president will be ratified through voting by members of the council. In his response, Idris voiced his acceptance of his nomination as the pioneer president of the Institute.

He congratulated the council of the Institute for securing presidential assent for the Act establishing the institute and commended them for diligently handling the affairs of the institute. Idris, who prayed for strength and courage to successfully pilot the affairs of the Institute, tasked members to undertake research and come up will viable ideas that will add value to government’s reform initiatives.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

PwC pledges support for Nigerian journalists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leading professional services firm, PwC Nigeria has praised journalists in the country for continuing to play their role of informing and educating the public even during this period of coronavirus pandemic.   The firm made the commendation at its annual Capability Enhancement Workshop for journalists. The half-day workshop which held virtually in line with COVID-19 […]
Business

Oil prices rise after six-week losing streak

Posted on Author Reporter

  Crude oil has recorded six consecutive weeks of losses amid news of lockdown plans in Europe, the SPR reserve release announcement by the White House, and most recently, the emergence of a new coronavirus variant. According to Bloomberg, since late November, Brent is down by 15 per cent, which has shrunk its rise since […]
Business

Economy grows steadily as CBN sustains policies

Posted on Author writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Despite continued uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 outbreak, Nigeria’s economy recorded steady, albeit slow, growth in 2021, validating Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s interventionist policy, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM   World Bank downgrade The year 2021 appeared to have started on a gloomy note for Nigeria when the World Bank, in its semi-annual, Global Economic Prospects report released […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica