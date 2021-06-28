CITN chooses president

Business

Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has elected Adesina Adedayo as its president and chairman governing council for the next two years. He took over from Gladys Simplice, former president of the institute.

 

Adedayo is a specialist in risks management and economic model building. He obtained a degree in accounting from the Nasarawa State University.

 

Also, he is a certified fraud  examiner, fellow of both the CITN and Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a member of the Business Recovery and Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN).

 

Adedayo also holds a special executive master in leadership and strategy from the Metropolitan School of Business and Management (UK).

