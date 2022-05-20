CITN conference: Osinbajo drums support for FIRS

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has been urged to support the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in its drive towards full digitalisation of tax administrative processes. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, made this call in his speech at the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria’s (CITN) 24th Annual Tax Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The vice president was represented at the event by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who delivered the address on his behalf. Osinbajo noted that the theme for the tax conference, “Global Disruption, Taxation and Digitalisation: Implication for Socio-Economic Development,” aptly captured the prevailing realities within the national and global fiscal space. He said: “Nigeria’s economy is fast digitalising.

The digitalisation of the Nigerian economy means that the ways and manners of organising and doing businesses have changed. “Indeed, the radical changes brought about by digitalisation have displaced the traditional approach to tax administration. Consequently, the digitalisation of tax administration is unavoidable, that is why our government has continued to heavily invest in the automation of tax administrative processes and digital infrastructure.

” He further noted that government had provided the enabling environment for digitalised tax administration by making necessary tax policy changes, developing rules for taxation of the digital economy, enactment of required legislation, and providing necessary political backing for the team negotiating the new international tax rules for the digitalised economy.

