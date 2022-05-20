Business

CITN conference: Osinbajo drums support for FIRS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has been urged to support the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) in its drive towards full digitalisation of tax administrative processes. Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, made this call in his speech at the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria’s (CITN) 24th Annual Tax Conference held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The vice president was represented at the event by the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammad Nami, who delivered the address on his behalf. Osinbajo noted that the theme for the tax conference, “Global Disruption, Taxation and Digitalisation: Implication for Socio-Economic Development,” aptly captured the prevailing realities within the national and global fiscal space. He said: “Nigeria’s economy is fast digitalising.

The digitalisation of the Nigerian economy means that the ways and manners of organising and doing businesses have changed. “Indeed, the radical changes brought about by digitalisation have displaced the traditional approach to tax administration. Consequently, the digitalisation of tax administration is unavoidable, that is why our government has continued to heavily invest in the automation of tax administrative processes and digital infrastructure.

” He further noted that government had provided the enabling environment for digitalised tax administration by making necessary tax policy changes, developing rules for taxation of the digital economy, enactment of required legislation, and providing necessary political backing for the team negotiating the new international tax rules for the digitalised economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

CBN: Consumer credit rises by 2.1% to N1.88trn

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Owing to an increase in personal loans, consumer credit increased by 2.1 per cent to N1.88 trillion in August, from N1.84 trillion in July, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said.   The apex bank, which disclosed this in its monthly economic report for August 2021 released last week, stated that the value represented […]
Business

FAAN trains 121 aviation security officers

Posted on Author Stories Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has completed the training of 121 aviation security officers.   The aviation security officers, drawn from the airports in Abuja, Maiduguri, Yola, Jos, Gombe, Dutse, Sokoto, Zaria, Kaduna, Kebbi, Makurdi and Katsina, were taken through the mandatory six weeks STP 123 Basic Course, which was both intellectual and […]
Business

Awarding Huntella with Best Accessory Brand is reward for hard work- Bankole Bada

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigerian entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of Huntella, Bankole Bada has expressed appreciation to a group of young professionals on campus, who found Huntella worthy for an award. Bankole stated this, while receiving the award at the University of Lagos, on behalf of Huntella, who was awarded the Best Accessory Brand. “The choice of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica