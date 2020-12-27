City Pastor, Tunde Bakare sets tongues wagging

Body & Soul Politics

One of the most popular men of God around, Pastor Tunde Bakare, is not new to making statements that set the whole place agog. The pulpit orator has a record of making controversial statements.

 

The former Vice Presidential aspirant for some time has made headlines for speaking about his intention to become Nigeria’s president. Bakare, as a matter of fact categorically said he will be the next president after President Mohammadu Buhari.

 

Also, he’s believed to have made a cryptic swipe at Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is also perceived to be interested in becoming the president come 2023. It was, however, shocking to many when Bakare again turned around in defense of Tinubu, who has been under attack from his kinsmen over his ambition.

 

Bakare, in a viral video threw jabs at Yoruba leaders who he described as Shakabula Leaders (Ineffective leaders). Bakare eulogised Tinubu to high heavens, saying none of those who seek his destruction have great records as Tinubu.

 

He went ahead to describe Tinubu as an undisputed Yoruba leader. Bakare’s outburst has set tongues wagging and brought about a great debate across the country.

 

While some are applauding him, claiming he’s done the right thing, some are also attacking him, that he has no justification to sing Tinubu’s praises, having vilified him earlier. As it is, fingers are crossed as to see how the whole thing turns out.

