City’s Gundogan tests positive for coronavirus

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has testedpositiveforcoronavirus.

The 29-year-old is observing a 10-day self-isolation period, the Premier League club confirmed. As a result, the Germany international will miss City’s opening league game of the season against Wolves on Monday (yesterday).

“Everyoneattheclubwishes Ilkay a speedy recovery,” ManchesterCitysaidinastatement. City winger Riyad Mahrez and defender Aymeric Laporte previously tested positive for Covid-19 but are now back in training.

Pep Guardiola’s side is also due to play Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup on Thursday and Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

