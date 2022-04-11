Civic Hive inducts 10 tech fellows

Civic Hive, a civic organisation focused on applying innovative solutions to governance and raising new leaders, has inducted 10 civic leaders with intelligent solutions that transform communities and public policy in Nigeria and beyond, the organization said in a press release.

According to the statement, the Civic Hive, on February 1, 2022, called for applications for the 2022 Civic Hive Fellowship. It added that over 500 proposals were received, including applications from Kenya, Uganda, South Africa, Chad Republic, Ethiopia, and Israel, among which ten outstanding civic tech ideas were selected and now incubated. The organisation said: “We are glad to officially kick off our 20-week Bootcamp tagged, ‘The Next Civic Tech Leaders’, which will take place from March 21 2022, to June 9 2022.

With the guidance and support of numerous mentors and facilitators, we will mentor our fellows in developing their ideas and beginning the implementation stage.

“Our inductees include, Balm Health and Motivator’s crib, working to create mental health solutions and drug abuse/addiction education; JusticePadi is working to promote access to justice, and criminal reforms in Nigeria; Policy Shapers, Civily, Urban alert, GRAP, and LOGIN are all working to improve public sector governance and accountability, while Yvote Naija’s overall goal is to strengthen Nigerian electoral participation and transparency.

The Campus Safety Initiative addresses sexual harassment in Nigerian higher education institutions. “We are confident that their ideas will reform the society, bring about constructive change, and improve governance.”

The organization said that it has, since 2017, nurtured 12 start-ups with civic-tech ideas and supported over 70 organisations in Nigeria to pique citizens’ interest in public data and spark dialogues about improved governance.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...