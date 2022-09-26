Metro & Crime

Civil Defence licences 1,200 private security outfits, deregisters 100

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has licenced over 1,200 private guard companies (PGCs) and de-registered over 100 nationwide.

The Commandant-General of the NSCDC, Dr Dr Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure while speaking at the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja yesterday.

 

According to Audi, the corps has introduced stringent measures in the running and ownership of private security companies.

He said that the corps had also trained and supervised the activities of some PGCs, adding that the corps had withdrawn the licences of some of the private guard outfits, due to some issues.

The Commandant-General said that the corps had trained over 4,000 PGC operatives this year and had planned to leverage on that to bring sanity to the business.

“Between now and the end of the year, the corps would train additional 3,000 to 4,000 operatives for the private guard companies.” He said that PGCs had gained popularity nationwide, noting that the NSCDC would continue to withdraw the licences of PGCs not meeting operational expectations.

“We have had reasons to with  draw the licenses of many because we monitor, license, regulate, train and supervise them.

“We have closed down almost 100 of such companies who for one default or the other are unable to operate. “We seal them until they sort out the issues before we open them up and allow them to operate,” Audi said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Police foil gunmen’s attack on motorists in Osun

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Osun Police Command on Sunday said it foiled an attempted robbery and kidnapping of motorists along Akure/Ilesa road, Iwaraja, by some suspected gunmen. SP Yemisi Opalola, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, made the disclosure on Sunday in Osogbo. According to Opalola, suspected gunmen, at about 6pm, on Saturday, came out of the bushes along […]
Metro & Crime

‘I defiled minor after pastor cast spell on me’

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

A 67-year-old man, James Olajoyetan, arrested for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl, has told detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command that he committed the act after a pastor cast a spell on him.   The suspect was said to have allegedly defiled the girl when she came to celebrate Sallah with her visually […]
Metro & Crime

Imo: Again, soldiers allegedly kill snack bar owner, one week after shooting undergraduate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri  

Barely five days after soldiers allegedly killed a 24-year-old undergraduate of the Imo State University and three days after the killing of a pig merchant within the Government House vicinity, solders have allegedly shot dead a snackbar owner, Noel Chigbu. The victim’s eldest brother, Tobechi Chigbu, told newsmen on Monday that the military men at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica