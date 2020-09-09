Metro & Crime

Civil Defence officer kills another person in Abia

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji, Comment(0)

Another person has been killed in Abia State by an officer of the Akwa Ibom State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
The victim, Mr Onyekachi Nwogu, was said to be in front of his compound at Umuokoro, Umuokpo village along Aba-Ikot Ekpene Road Aba, Abia State, when he was hit by the bullet fired by Inspector Robinson Otobong Abel of the NSCDC.
In a release made available to New Telegraph Wednesday, the Abia State Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, commended the vigilant community youth, men and officers of the Abia State Police Command and those of the Nigeria Army, for ensuring the prompt arrest of the suspect who is now in custody, but did not give details of the incident.
Kalu, however, assured the family of late Onyekachi Nwogu that the incident would be investigated.

Our Reporters

