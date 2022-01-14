Civil Defence: We shortlisted 6,500 out of 113,105

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has said that, “A total of 217,000 candidates successfully uploaded their certificates and were shortlisted for the Computer- Based Assessment Test. The Commandant- General of the Corps, Dr. Ahmed Audi, made the disclosure, Thursday, in Abuja. He said: ‘Out of 113,105 candidates shortlisted, 53,116 sat for the CBT in December 2020 across the country and 6,500 were shortlisted for further screening,” he said. “Recruitment is a process and it is not easy to vet over one million people as vetting is very fundamental to the process and takes a longer time.”

