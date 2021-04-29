Metro & Crime

Civil Servants arrested for banditry in Zamfara

Some civil servants have been arrested for banditry in Zamfara, according to the state government.
The North-West state is one of the regions worst affected by banditry in the country.
According to a statment signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara on Wednesday, the civil servants were among 35 suspects apprehended in Gusau, the state capital.
“It was surprising to note that, all the 35 suspects were arrested in Gusau, the state capital and some of them civil servants,” the statement said.
“The state government therefore expressed delight over the arrest of the 35 bandits terrorising people within the Gusau metropolis.”
The criminals “have since been interrogated and have confessed to their various crimes and have already been transferred to Abuja for further action before prosecution.”
“Government therefore seriously warn bandits to renounce the criminality and embrace the state government dialogue and peace initiative to become good citizens, stressing the government intention to take punitive measures against criminals, as a matter of urgency,” the statement said.
“The state government also strongly warn traditional rulers to keep vigil eyes to landlords who give out their houses to people with suspicious character within their domains, as government will soon start to arrest any landlord found giving out his or her property on rent to bandits, kidnappers, informants and dealers of weapons for the bandits.
“Government will not hesitate to demolish any house given out on rent to criminals.”
Meanwhile, the state government said it had lifted the ban on commercial activities on four markets in the state.
“The action follows several calls by concern citizens both within and outside the state, to lift the ban to allow the common man have access to his basic needs during the holly month of Ramadan. The affected markets are Magami, Wanke, Dansadau and Dauran,” the statement said.
“The four markets were ban from any activities last week following attacks and killing of innocent people within the affected communities.”

